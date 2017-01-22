Jail term warning after second no insurance conviction

A Bushmills man has been banned from driving for six months and fined £375 after being detected driving in Ballymoney last November without insurance, MOT and a full driving licence.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 16, Daniel McAuley (26), of Ballyclogh Road, was told by District Judge Liam McNally that as it was the second no insurance conviction if he does it again he could be looking at a jail term.

Defence barrister Alan Stewart said McAuley bought the car two weeks previously and had gone on a “short run” for his employer. but is now unemployed.