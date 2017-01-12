School bus slides across road in wintry conditions

A local councillor is urging residents not to make unnecessary journeys, as driving conditions continue to be treacherous due to ice and snow.

Speaking to the Times, SDLP representative, Cllr Margaret Anne Mckillop said: “All roads into the Glens were treacherous this morning, with Ballycastle the worst hit.

“Thankfully no one was hurt when a school bus slid across the road and had to turn back. As the forecast is giving more snow, I would appeal for everyone to drive carefully and if its not necessary to be out, stay indoors.”

