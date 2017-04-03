Triangle pupils in School Choir of Year on Radio Ulster

The search continues to find Northern Ireland’s top junior and senior school choirs.

Following on from the success of the last two years, 60 choirs from across Northern Ireland will be singing to impress as they battle it out for a place in the final of the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir Of The Year 2017.

The sixth programme, on Sunday, April 9 on BBC Radio Ulster at 2pm, is hosted by John Toal from St Mary’s College, Londonderry, and features 10 choirs all vying for a place in the grand final.

Presented by John Toal and Kerry McLean, BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of The Year is recorded at seven venues across Northern Ireland and culminates in a live final from the Ulster Hall, Belfast, on Sunday, April 30.

Competing in the Junior category in this sixth programme are DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine. They are joined in the Senior category by Loreto College, Coleraine and Coleraine Grammar School.

They will be performing for judges Richard Yarr, Senior Classical Music Producer with BBC Northern Ireland; Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music with The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Rebekah Coffey, Soprano and Ulster Youth Choir coach.

BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of the Year is produced in association with the Ulster Youth Choir, and supported by the Arts Council for Northern Ireland (ACNI).

Tune in this Sunday at 2pm.