Tributes paid after Portstewart teacher’s death in China

Tributes have been paid following the death in China of a Portstewart man.

Craig Church, who was in his late 20s, is understood to have died after falling down a number of flights of stairs.

An English language teacher at a school in China, he is the son of Ian Church, who has been involved with Portstewart FC for a long time as a player and committee member. He is also involved with the North Coast Northern Ireland Supporters Club.

Dozens of online tributes have been paid following the tragedy,including one from Portstewart FC stating: “The committee would like to offer their condolences to our past player and true friend Ian Church and the entire Church family on the tragic passing of Craig. Our thoughts are with you.”

TUV councillor Sharon McKillop said she was “deeply saddened by the news”.