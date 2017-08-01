Truva Chargrill tastes award success for second year in row

Truva Chargrill Restaurant has scooped the title of Regional Winner of the Food Awards Northern Ireland 2017.

Truva is an up and coming family-run business which is serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern specialities, with a second premises Truva Delights Café located on Portstewart Prom.

Owners Turan and Emma Gunes were recently presented with the award at a ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza Belfast. It is only their second year in business and they have already achieved their second award.

Emma said: “This award is great testimony to Turan’s hard work to ensure the brand and name stays true to the offering. It is even more important that this award was voted for by the public, showcasing the experiences of our customers.

“Our dishes are unique on the north coast and we aim to attract local residents as well as visitors to the area. We have created 15 jobs since opening and are now training our daughter Hale in Truva Delights Cafe during the summer weekends to learn about the family business.

Turan said: “Our award-winning restaurant, which is also at the top of Trip Advisor, has chefs preparing and serving up fresh and authentic dishes. This award means a lot to us as it recognises what we have put into the developing the business and our vision for the future.

“Our cuisine is unique as it is all cooked from fresh and uses as much local produce as possible. We pair wines to our food and even provide some traditional cocktails.”