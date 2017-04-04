Tubridy Show takes on a Giant Mini Trip

RTÉ Radio 1’s Tubridy show has been invited by conservation charity National Trust to discover the delights of some of the Causeway Coast’s special places.

The tour is part of the National Trust’s Giant Mini Trips campaign which offers visitors bespoke packages to match their mood. Whether you want to ignite your romantic side, boost your spirits or fire up your senses, the Causeway Coast has something for everyone, anytime of the year.

Jen Michael from the National Trust takes a selfie with Ryan Tubridy fromm RTE at the Giants Causeway as he experiences a Giant Mini Trip first hand as part of recording for the Ryan Tubridy Show Ryan and his team spent Sunday at the world famous Giants Causeway before taking a boat trip to look at the Giants Causeway from the sea and then on to the Carrickarede rope bridge. Picture Steven McAuley/ McAuley Multimedia

Exploring areas of outstanding natural beauty and attractions, Tubridy’s tour of the Causeway coastal route started Sunday, April 2 at Northern Ireland’s only World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway. Here, Tubridy learned of the National Trust’s conservation of this special place, among others on the Antrim Coast and more widely across Northern Ireland.

During his Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre and Site Tour, Ryan got a glimpse into the earth’s most ancient past on a guided walk to the Causeway stones by a National Trust Ranger and explored the state of the art Visitor Centre. Experiencing the Causeway cliffs from a unique view, Tubridy took a Sea Safari from Portballintrae across to Ballycastle with one of the Giant Mini Trip recommended providers, Aquaholics, before returning to the Causeway Hotel for dinner and drinks.

The National Trust, conservation charity and proud guardian of Northern Ireland’s iconic World Heritage Site, supports and showcases a wide range of creative talent and hand crafts in the Visitor Centre. RTÉ Radio 1’s Tubridy show will be broadcasting live from the Visitor Centre on Monday 3rd April and will be speaking to some local craftspeople about their designs, many of which were inspired by the amazing basalt columns, the landscape, the sea, and the flora and fauna of the Causeway Coast area.

Alastair Walker, Site Manager of the Giant’s Causeway, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ryan to the site and show him some of the work we do on the North Coast. We are very excited to have a live broadcast from the Giant’s Causeway and are grateful for the opportunity to share some of our stories with Ryan’s listeners. Supporting local craftspeople is very important to the National Trust and indeed 80 percent of the craft for sale in the Visitor Centre is made in Northern Ireland. We are delighted to have a few of those crafters here to meet Ryan and talk to him about their work.”

Tubridy’s tour continues with a visit to the spectacular White Park Bay, the popular Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and the charming Cushendun Village.

The National Trust looks after more than 200 special buildings and outdoor places across 46 square miles of beautiful countryside, farmland and coast in Northern Ireland.

As a conservation charity, the Trust relies on the support of the community through visits, membership, donations and legacies.

Find out more about the National Trust at www.nationaltrust.org.uk and learn about the Giant Mini Trips campaign at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giantminitrips