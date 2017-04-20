Tumble out of bed and book your tickets for 9 to 5 NOW!

What a way to make a living!

We all know the song, we’ve all seen the film, now’s your chance to see the live version of Dolly Parton’s smash hit 9 to 5 The Musical.

Multi-award winning group, Portrush Music Society bursts into the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine this week with this side-splitting, heart-warming show which runs from Friday, April 28 until Saturday, May 6.

Featuring the finest of Dolly Parton’s musical creations such as ‘Backwoods Barbie’, ‘Shine Like the Sun’ and the title tune ‘9 to 5’, the musical tells the story of three female office workers - Violet, Judy and Doralee - and their daily struggles with their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss Frankin Hart.

Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) award winner Elaine Macauley plays Judy, one of the three central female characters. She is joined by Emma Thorpe as Violet and Aine Trolan as Doralee, the character played in the movie by Dolly herself.

Their sexist boss, Franklin Hart, is played by Alan Morton who has been nominated for an award by the National Operatic and Drama Association (NODA).

The males in the lives of our heroines are played by Stevie Black, Peter Olphert, Andy Lynn and young Oliver Keys.

Also taking on central roles are Sandra McElhinney as office snitch Roz, Kate Porter as fond-of-a-liquid-lunch colleague Margaret and Nicole Williams and Amy McCubbin as Kathy and Maria.

Joanne Palmer plays the role of the long-suffering wife of Hart, Missy Hart.

This show is a just a riot of fun and frivolity but don’t take the word of Portrush Music Society, here’s what Dolly Parton had to say about the musical: “9 to 5 The Musical is perfect for anyone that’s ever wanted to string up their boss...which is almost all of us!”

Tickets are on sale from the Coleraine theatre box office by calling 028 70 123 123 or you can book online at tickets@riversidetheatre.org.uk