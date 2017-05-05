Turn the sky blue with skydive for Parkinsons

Parkinson’s UK is inviting local residents to join Team Jump June and challenge themselves to a Skydive in Coleraine in June.

Throughout the month of June Parkinson’s UK wants to turn the skies cyan blue and have as many people as possible joining their Jump June Team.

The charity has teamed up with Skyline Parachuting meaning skydivers can choose a date in June that suits them for their fundraising challenge in Coleraine. Strapped to an instructor, adrenaline seekers will experience something truly unforgettable as they free fall through the sky at 10,000 feet.

Already signed up to take part in Jump June is Kathie Smallwood, 68, who will be skydiving in memory of her husband Bill. She said: “I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago. Bill became my carer, but then five years ago Bill himself was diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson’s. His condition deteriorated rapidly and our roles reversed, with me becoming Bill’s carer. I loved Bill to bits and it was awful to watch him go through everything he did.

“I’m scared of heights but love planes, so I want to face my fears and see if I can do it. I’m joining the Jump June Team to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and help everyone affected by the condition.”

There’s still time to follow in Kathie’s footsteps and sign up to the Jump June Team. The money raised will help Parkinson’s UK to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for the 127,000 people across the UK living with Parkinson’s.

Registration costs £55 and there is a minimum sponsorship of £495. You must be over 16 years old and full training will be provided on the day. All skydivers will receive a Parkinson’s UK T-shirt to wear on your jump, a fundraising pack, regular team news, and fundraising support and materials to help you reach your target.

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising for Parkinson’s UK, said: “A skydive is a great way to take in the fantastic views across County Londonderry while challenging yourself and raising vital funds at the same time. By joining Parkinson’s UK’s Team Jump June you will be helping our work to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.”

To sign up for the skydive please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/jumpjune