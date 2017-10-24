Turtle Tots raise £50,000 for charity

Local baby and toddler swim school Turtle Tots has taken part in Splash Some Noise charity campaign, part of the national Radio X Make Some Noise campaign raising £50,000 for children’s charities.

Children and their parents attended the special Ben and Holly themed swimming classes at the Bushtown House Hotel in Coleraine dressed as elves and fairies in aid of a UK wide initiative to raise funds for small and under supported children’s charities.

The Award Winning Turtle Tots programme launched during the summer and is run by a local mum who retrained to become a specialist baby and toddler swimming instructor. “The classes are doing really well and the positive feedback has just been overwhelming. There is nothing quite like it on offer in this area and the parents tend to enjoy our classes just as much as the children!

“We are so lucky to be part of the Turtle Tots family and to be able to get involved in UK wide initiatives such as splash some noise in conjunction with the Radio X Make Some Noise campaign.

“It’s great to be able to offer children the chance to be part of unique experiences like this over here, most kids never imagined they could swim in fancy dress! They all had a ball in the charity classes and really loved the themed games and songs whilst practising their swimming skills.”

Turtle Tots Northern Ireland has also partnered with Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and a percentage of every class booked is donated to this worthy cause.

To find out more about the local Turtle Tots classes contact Jennifer.miller@turtletots.com or 07815695558.