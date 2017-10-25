Two legs are faster than four for dog rescue charity

Carolyn Crawford and Sarah Dickson are on the countdown to running the Dublin Marathon for the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue this week.

The duo have been out and about the north coast preparing for the big day on October 29 with their four legged companions.

Running in their spare time with Springwell Running Club, they enjoy the sport and decided to run to raise funds for Causeway Coast Dog Rescue as they are extremely fond of their four legged family members!

They have already run past their set fundraising target and on their way to raising an amazing amount for the charity.

Everyone at Causeway Coast Dog Rescue wishes them well and is fully behind them as they make their way to the race to beat their personal best this week.

In the final few days left before they go, to support Sarah and Carolyn on their run, go to https://www.everyclick.com/runsdublin4ccdr/info

Look out for them both in their CCDR vests as they continue their training for the Dublin Marathon!