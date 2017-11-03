Two people convicted of benefit fraud

Two people were convicted at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday for claiming benefits to which they were not entitled.

Gareth Mullan (31) of Quickthorn Place, Coleraine, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £4,697 while failing to declare employment. He was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Phyllis Wilson (48) of Clarehill Park, Adhadowey, claimed Carer’s Allowance totalling £6,719 while failing to declare employment. She was given 100 hours Community Service. They are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

The department points out suspected benefit fraud can be reported to it anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud