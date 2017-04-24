Two-week pavement safety campaign at Dervock school

Ballymoney PSNI are mounting a campaign to keep footpaths outside a Dervock school hazard free.

Over the next two weeks, in response to local complaints, police will be issuing notices to badly parked vehicles outside the William Pinkerton Memorial Primary School.

Police stated: “The notices warn that if vehicles repeatedly offend, drivers risk a fixed penalty notice for obstructing the pavement.

“Please folks leave the footpaths hazard free for all pedestrians.”