U.S Department youth event held in Cloonavin

A number of young people from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area have benefitted from an innovative youth development project funded by the U.S. Department of State.

The US:NI Leadership Initiative is a collaborative one-year project involving the U.S. Consulate, the Northern Ireland Assembly and Politics Plus.

Young people who participated in the US-NI Youth Leadership event in Cloonavin, hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Through a series of evening workshops, the initiative seeks to promote civic responsibility, build leadership skills, and encourage democratic engagement among young people from across Northern Ireland.

Panelists at the event in Cloonavin included Quintin Oliver, an internationally renowned political strategist who has worked in other parts of Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Globally renowned personal development guru Billy Dixon spoke at the event, along with young leaders Lye Ogunsanya and Ramel Flores. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE also participated along with Councillor Cara McShane.

U.S. Consul General in Northern Ireland, Daniel Lawton said: “We are delighted to help facilitate these important workshops and hope that they inspire and empower young people from every corner of Northern Ireland to work effectively for a better, shared future.”

Speaking afterwards the Mayor said: “It was inspiring to hear the voice of young people at this event, and I hope it encourages them to realise that they can make a huge difference to their communities and society as a whole.

“It was a great opportunity to engage directly with young people and listen to their views. I’ve no doubt we had future leaders in the room. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers and all of the participants for what was a very thought-provoking evening.”