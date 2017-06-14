Urinated against wall inside award-winning Portrush bar

A man who was disorderly after urinating against a wall inside an award-winning Portrush bar has been told by a judge: “The next time you are up in the north coast bear in mind three months over your head.”

District Judge Peter King was speaking to Adam William White (25), a lorry driver, of Damhill Road, Magheralin, who was disorderly at the Harbour Bar at 12.10am on Sunday, May 21 this year.

White was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 12 where a prosecutor said the defendant was ejected from the bar after he urinated against a wall inside.

He was unruly and shouting and swearing and when arrested continued to be aggressive in a police vehicle.

A defence lawyer said the urinating incident was in the toilet area of the bar and as such was not in front of any women.

The lawyer said White “appears to have wised up” after going four years without getting in to trouble.

The lawyer said White had been out in Portrush with friends and had far too much to drink.

Imposing a three months jail term, suspended for a year, Judge King said the defendant had “travelled up here to offend”.

The judge said he took a dim view of the offence and said it was quite clear a significant amount of alcohol had been taken.

He told White:”The next time you are up in the north coast bear in mind three months over your head.”