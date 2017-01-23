UUP councillor calls for ban on election posters

Coleraine Ulster Unionist councillor William McCandless has called on parties in the forthcoming Assembly Election in East Londonderry to voluntarily agree to ban election posters.

William McCandless, who also confirmed today that he will be the UUP candidate standing in the East Londonderry constituency, has urged his local area to participate in banning posters in the local area.

Councillor McCandless explained: “In January 2016 the Ulster Unionist Party Chairman Lord Empey wrote to other political parties seeking their cooperation to ban election posters being erected on lampposts and other vantage points.

“The thousands of posters which are erected for each election are environmentally unfriendly, can cause damage to the public and property particularly in strong winds and are a source of annoyance if they are not removed in a timely manner.

“I am therefore calling on all candidates who will be standing in the East Londonderry constituency for the forthcoming Assembly election to join with me in agreeing to have a voluntary ban on posters for this election.”