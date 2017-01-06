VIDEO: Rescue dog adoption film goes viral

A mini-film promoting rescue dog adoption has taken the internet by storm.

'When Harry Met Hero' generated 1.1 million views on Facebook after dog lovers from across the UK shared the video over 29,000 times.

The film - created by dog grooming product company HOWND - documents the relationship between a boy and a rescue puppy as they grow up together.

It aims to promote the adoption of rescue dogs, following the popularity of the ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’ campaign against puppy farming.

The two-minute film details the relationship between a nine-year-old boy Harry and an abandoned puppy, later named Hero, who Harry convinces his mother to adopt.

“Almost everyone has experienced a special connection to a dog that endures over the years. It’s sometimes difficult to describe such a bond in words - but we feel that Harry and Hero represent this idea beautifully on-screen,” explains Jo Amit, co-founder of HOWND, who wrote the original script for filming.

“Those who watch the movie will realise that Harry actually rescues Hero, who is abandoned and alone. In return, Harry gets a lifetime of joy and happiness. This isn’t a unique story by any means - but that’s what makes this movie special. It’s a celebration of the connection between a dog who is rescued and a boy who wants a companion, a feeling that many of us have experienced.

#WhenHarryMetHero is available to view on HOWND’s social media channels as well as at www.dogslovehownd.com.