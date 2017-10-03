VIDEO: RNLI rescue six fishermen in dramatic 15-hour call-out

Six fishermen were rescued after a dramatic 15-hour call-out by the RNLI.

The Portrush crew came to the aid of a fishing boat which had suffered engine failure in rough weather conditions off the Donegal coast on Sunday night.

RNLI

The all-weather lifeboat, headed by Coxswain Mark Mitchell, was launched at 10.37pm and brought assistance to the 15m vessel, stranded 10 miles north of Malin Head.

Weather conditions deteriorated to a force eight south westerly gale as the crew approached the boat and they arrived on scene at 00:45am. The crew assessed that the six fishermen were safe and well before working with them to establish a towline.

With a tow set up, the lifeboat proceeded to take the fishing vessel into Lough Swilly. However, with weather conditions worsening, and with both the tide and wind against them, a decision was made to tow the boat into Greencastle.

During what was a slow tow, the lifeboat was assisted by Lough Swilly RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat which launched at 8am and assisted in bringing the fishing boat into Greencastle and putting the boat on its moorings.

RNLI Portrush

The lifeboat crew arrived back at their station at approximately 1:15pm on Monday.

Keith Gilmore, Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “This was a long and challenging call out for our volunteers in what were rough weather conditions but they were delighted to have been of assistance to the six fishermen who we would like to commend for doing the right thing and raising the alarm when their boat sustained engine failure.

“This call out is a fine example of volunteers showing their willingness to forgo a night’s sleep and the comfort of a warm bed and some food and using their skill and experience to face challenging weather conditions to help bring others to safety.’