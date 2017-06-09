Search

Vikings invade Ballycastle

Vikings in Ballycastle as they prepare to travel to Rathlin Island during the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY

BREAKING NEWS - Ballycastle was invaded by Vikings last week.

Well, the friendly sort anyway!

It was all part of the festivities at the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival and Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture the event in photographs.