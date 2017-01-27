Voyeurism charge case further adjourned

An Aghadowey man charged with voyeurism and distributing indecent photographs of children has had his case further adjourned in his absence at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Craig Serplus (59), of Clagan Park, faces four charges including recording another person doing a private sexual act, knowing that the other person did not consent to being recorded, for sexual gratification.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on dates between January 1, 2014 and February 26 last year.

He is further charged with possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child on February 26.

Serplus is also alleged to have distributed or showed an indecent photograph of pseudo-photograph of a child on dates between March 1, 2002 and February 26 last year.

He is also accused of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child on dates between March 1, 2002, and February 18 last year.

A prosecutor told the January 23 court a file has been allocated to a senior investigating officer and the matter is being progressed.

The case has been adjourned until February 20.