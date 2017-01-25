Walking away from ‘suspicious’ vehicle at army based led to police call

A man getting out of a car and walking away from a “suspicious” vehicle outside an army base in Coleraine led to police being called.

When police arrived, the man, Joe Birkby (22), a chef of Cappagh Avenue, Portstewart, was putting fuel in the vehicle but the PSNI then established the Ford Mondeo was uninsured.

A prosecutor said police were informed about a “suspicious” vehicle at Artillery Road after a male had alighted and left towards the Bushmills Road.

The prosecutor said police checked the surrounding area and then saw a man putting fuel in the car.

The defendant told police he had ran out of petrol and didn’t intend to have the vehicle parked outside the army base.

When the insurance offence came to light he said it had been cancelled.

A defence solicitor said his client had been making payments but the policy was cancelled because the defendant had not downloaded a ‘safer driver’ app.

Imposing a one month ban and £100 fine, District Judge Peter King said it was an unusual case.