‘Wanton act of criminal damage to defibrillator defies logic’

Causeway Coast and Glens Alderman John Finlay has slammed those responsible for vandalising a defibrillator outside Cloughmills Primary School.

The vital piece of equipment is now out of use following the attack which is believed to have taken place between 4pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday

Alderman Finlay said: “I was disgusted to learn that vandals have damaged the protective box and charger of a defibrillator just outside the primary school on Main Street in Cloughmills. This means that the defibrillator can no longer be used.

“Such a wanton act of criminal damage to a vital piece of life-saving equipment defies logic, and those responsible must be apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible.”

The DUP representatives added that he has written to council officials asking for help in getting the unit repaired.