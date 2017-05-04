Warm spell set to continue say forecasters

Northern Ireland is to bask in summer weather this weekend and right through next week, forecasters say.

The current breezy conditions are to ease off by Sunday and despite the possibility of a few showers and some cloud towards the end of next week, the warm weather should continue until Saturday at least, says forecaster Meteogroup.

Tomorrow is forecast to continue this week’s warm spell with 17 degrees celsius while Saturday is expected to be similar, with Sunday climbing to 18 – when breezy winds will ease for the rest of the week.

Monday is expected to see some areas reach 19 degrees, and Tuesday 18.

“The settled conditions will continue until the later part of next week,” said Meteogroup. “There may be some showers in the latter part of next week, along with some cloud, but they will not be too heavy. There will be plenty of sunshine next week.”

Monday and Tuesday saw temperatures of 20.1 and 18 degrees at Castlederg. On Wednesday at Killowen the thermometer reached 17.6 degrees C and Ards today hit a similar temperature.