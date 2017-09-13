Warning over bogus callers falsely claiming water supply contamination

Coleraine residents are urged to be vigilant after a number of bogus telephone calls over the weekend falsely informing people their water supply had been contaminated.

The general pattern, according to NI Water, is for criminals posing as staff to seek entry to check the water supply in the property, often resulting in serious distress for the customer involved. However, in this instance, customers were phoned and advised their water was not safe to drink.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Head of Customer Service Centre, stated: “In this case, both customers took the initiative to call NI Water about the matter and our call centre advisors were able to reassure them that their water supply was not contaminated and safe to drink. Some of our vulnerable customers however, might not have taken this step and could have spent hours not using their water supply.”

If someone does telephone in relation to water, you can check if they are genuine on the Waterline 03457 440088.