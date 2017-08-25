WATCH: Excellent GCSE Results for Our Lady of Lourdes

Ballymoney’s Our Lady of Lourdes School have been celebrating ‘outstanding’ GCSE results.

The school said that 100% of pupils achieved 5 GCSEs at grades A*-C while 85% of pupils achieved 7 GCSEs at grades A*-C.

In addition, 85% of pupils achieved 8 GCSEs at grades A*-C and 62 % of pupils achieved 9 GCSEs at grades A*-C.

The principal Miss Gillan said: “One third of our pupils achieved 10 or more GCSEs A*-C

“I am delighted with these results. The key to success for the learner lies in the relationships between pupils and staff and at Our Lady of Lourdes, our staff have worked tirelessly both in class and on a 1:1 basis to help each pupil achieve their full potential.”