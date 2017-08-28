WATCH: Fantastic GCSE success at North Coast

Just one short week after the A Level results were issued came North Coast Integrated College’s GCSE results which are a credit to all of the students and testament to their hard work.

The pass rate of students obtaining A*-C grades was incredibly pleasing with 100% A*-C grades across many disciplines including Health and Social Care, Travel and Tourism, Double Award Science and Spanish.

Amy Mullan, Grace Wilson, Brooke Mc Candless and Adam Mullan receiving their GCSE results.

Many students will return to study at Post 16 level at the College and they will be joined by a large number of transferring students in keeping with historical trends at the College.

A school spokesperson said: “We wish all of them the very best of luck in the next stage of their educational journey. Well done.”