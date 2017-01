Shoppers in Coleraine were stunned at the weekend when a flashmob took over the town centre!

But here was nothing to fear from this ‘red army’.

The flashmob of kids were the cast of Ballywillan Drama Group’s forthcoming production of ‘Annie’.

They performed some of the songs from the show at Specsavers who are show sponsors.

Have a look at how they took the town by storm!