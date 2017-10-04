WATCH: Ian Paisley sings GAWA classic 'Sweet Caroline' at Tory Party Conference

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has been captured on social media singing Sweet Caroline.

The short video of Mr Paisley singing the Neil Diamond classic - a favourite of the Green and White army - was shared on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It's thought to have been filmed at an event in Manchester where the Conservative Party conference is taking place.

The well known classic song is often heard around the terraces at Northern Ireland games.

After spotting the Tweet TUV leader Jim Allister responded, also on Twitter - "What a talent,".