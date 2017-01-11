WATCH - meet the cast of Ballywillan’s ANNIE

On January 19, the lights will come up on Ballywillan Drama Group’s latest blockbuster production in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre and this year, it’s ANNIE!

Audiences will be transported back in time to Depression-hit New York for the story of everyone’s favourite little orphan girl.

Abigail Mairs (left) and Amelia Galbraith, who will be sharing the title role, along with Milo, who will be playing Sandy.

Here we give you a chance to meet with the principal cast who, backed by an enthusiastic ensemble, will bring this story to life.

Annie herself is actually played by two extremely talented young girls: Abigail Mairs and Amelia Galbraith. Abigail is a student at Dominican College and Amelia is in her final year at DH Christie Memorial School. Both girls are very excited at the chance to play this iconic role.

Supporting these two girls are a host of orphans divided into Team Warbucks and Team Hannigan. For Team Warbucks the principal orphans are Anna McDowell

(July); Niamh Cunning (Duffy); Iona Mairs (Pepper); Niamh Stewart (Tessie); Lauren Bond (Kate) and Poppy Mairs (Molly). In Team Hannigan these roles are

taken by: Hannah McAleenon (July); Elena Sheppard (Duffy); Evie Price (Pepper) Erin Wilson (Tessie); Katy Mulholland (Kate) and Jessica McAfee (Molly).

Playing Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks is Richard Mairs, who also happens to be Abigail’s dad! Richard is BDG Chairman and has really taken the phrase “family

musical” to the extreme by sharing the stage with not just one daughter but two! Youngest daughter Poppy plays Molly in Team Warbucks.

Niaomh Rogers plays Grace Farrell, Warbucks’ Secretary. Niaomh is a singing teacher and joked that she was slightly put out that she is just a little too old to play Annie – but says that being Grace is ample compensation.

Maxine McAleenon plays Miss Hannigan. This is Maxine’s ninth production with BDG and she is looking forward to playing what she admits has always been one of

her dream roles.

Alan McClarty plays Rooster Hannigan and is also the Assistant Director of the show. This year marks Alan’s twentieth year with BDG. He has appeared in each

musical in that time and had principal roles in all of them.

Playing alongside Alan is Kellyann McKillen as Lily St Regis, Rooster’s girlfriend. Kellyann first appeared in Annie in 2000 with Cross and Passion College,

Ballycastle playing Tessie and has been hooked on the show ever since.

Shea Eastwood plays Drake, Warbucks’ Butler. Audrey Hull (playing Mrs Greer theHousekeeper) and Vicky Hogg (playing Mrs Pugh the Cook) complete the lead household staff.

The Boylan Sisters are played by Jasmine Gardiner, Lucy McDowell and Chloe Barclay. They are the singers on the the radio show hosted by Bert Healy – Ballywillan’s own Leon Woods.

Annie also gets to meet the President Franklin Roosevelt, played by Jim Everett. His cabinet includes Cordell Hull (played by Lyndon Hull); Lesley Perkins (Sandra McElhinney); Harold Ickes (David Kirkwood) and Louis Howe (Ross McAllister). Lieutenant Ward who finds Annie when she runs away from the Orphanage is played by Tom Waddell.

And no production of Annie is complete without Sandy the Dog who is played by Mylo.

ANNIE is now booking at the Riverside Theatre on 028 70 123 123 or book online at tickets.riversidetheatre.org.uk . The musical runs for sixteen performances from Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, February 4 with evening and matinee performances. There is also an attractive range of ticket offers and concessions, including a School Offer and Family Packages.