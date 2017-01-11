WATCH: Portrush historian’s exhibition on US troops in NI

January 26, 2017, marks the 75th anniversary of a major event in Northern Ireland’s history - an event so massive and significant in its impact that quite often it is overlooked, indeed, forgotten.

That event is the arrival of the first wave of US troops in Northern Ireland – the beginning of what would amount to the passing through of approximately

300,000 US military personnel.

The USA was drawn fully into WW2 after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in December 1941. As part of its strategic planning to engage in the war against Germany and Japan, plans were rapidly put into place to build up US forces in the UK so that ultimately, the United States could engage the axis in Europe and North Africa.

This ultimately lead to the Allied invasion of North Africa, Italy and France on D-Day, June 6th, 1944. In the grand scheme of things, the arrival of US troops in Belfast, and Northern Ireland, was a major turning point in the war and with the benefit of hindsight, we can see that this event was a significant milestone in WW2.

As part of their 2017 programme of events to remember the arrival of the GI’s in Ulster, the Northern Ireland War Memorial in Belfast will be displaying some artefacts from local man and Portrush Heritage Group member, Mike Gilmore.

These artefacts aren’t however what you might expect – there are no weapons, no military equipment and no hardware. Mike explains: “When I was approached by the NI War Memorial about working on this project, the brief was to come up with items for display in keeping with the commemorative nature of the museum. Those who have visited the museum in Talbot Street, Belfast, will be familiar with the commemorative approach they take in presenting our WW1 and WW2 past. “They lean heavily towards personal items that provoke thought, remembrance and reflection. In this approach, they have a number of exhibits commemorating Northern Ireland forces in the World Wars, the Ulster Home Guard and the Belfast Blitz. They wanted an exhibit along similar lines for the US forces who came here 75 years ago and I am delighted and greatly honoured that I was able to help.

“Following debate, discussion and some head scratching, we were able to boil down my contribution to approximately 20 items which reflect the daily lives

and routines of US personnel stationed in Northern Ireland. We hope that these items, through their mundane and ordinary nature, allow visitors to connect in

some way with the young men who came here from so far away.”

The artefacts themselves are remarkable for their rarity because they are all disposable, consumable and intended for usage in daily GI routine. The modern

equivalents of many of these items are easily found in today’s home or local shops.

Among the items are included WW2 GI’s playing cards, a pair of GI issue socks, a tin of de-lousing powder, GI shaving kit and foam, a bar of GI issue

soap, a tin of GI boot polish, original GI boot laces and spare boot soles, and, perhaps rarest of all, a GI issue toothbrush and tooth powder.

Mike said: “All the items on display have modern equivalents which the readers would easily be able to find at home or after a quick run to the shops. But how many of these will still be around in 2092? Precious few I would suspect.”

The artefacts are due to go on display in the NI War Memorial later this month and will be on display until June.

So if you happen to be in Belfast towards the end of January, pop by the museum and have a look. Admission is free.

Opening hours and details about the Northern Ireland War Memorial, 21 Talbot Street, Belfast, can be found at www.niwarmemorial.org or by phoning

028 90320392 .