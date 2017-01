What a fun night we had!

The Times went along to catch a sneak peek of Portrush Theatre Company’s forthcoming pantomime ‘Dick Whittington’.

Cast and children's chorus.

Make sure you get your tickets now from Jingles on Main Street in Portrush.

The panto runs in Portrush Town Hall on January 13 and 14 and again on January 18 to 21.

See the next edition of the Coleraine Times for a full feature on the show.