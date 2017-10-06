WATCH: Three centuries of history at Ballymoney Model Primary School

A new exhibition celebrating three centuries of history at Ballymoney Model Controlled Integrated Primary School has opened in Ballymoney Museum.

The exhibition explores the themes of continuity and change in education and school life since it opened its doors in 1856.

At a recent launch event, visitors had the opportunity to view a variety of items including the original girls’ register from 1856, a pupil’s exercise book from 1916 as well as a large selection of photographs.

One of the highlights of the evening was an exceptional performance from Ballymoney Model Controlled Integrated Primary School’s choir, who sang three specially prepared arrangements. The beautiful performance signifies the continuation of a long tradition of musical accomplishment at the school.

The items on display were kindly donated by Ballymoney Model Controlled Integrated Primary School and other local donors.

The exhibition runs until October 28, Monday to Thursday, 9am– 5pm, Fridays, 9am-4.30pm and Saturdays 9am-5pm. Admission is free.

For further information, please contact Museum Services on 028 2766 0230 or email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk