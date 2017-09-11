Weather closes tourist attraction

A local tourist attraction has been closed today due to the stormy weather in the region.

The Times understands Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge will be closed for the rest of the day.

Commenting on social media, a National Trust spokesperson said: “Due to high winds this morning, we have been unable to open the rope bridge.

“Given the forecast for the remainder of the day, we anticipate the bridge will remain closed for the rest of the day.”