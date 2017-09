It was a ‘bridle’ party with a difference at a recent wedding at Gracehill House in Stranocum.

Bride Maxine Martin looked fantastic as she made her entrance on her lovely horse Annie for her wedding to Bryan Watt.

Maxine Martin on her horse Annie with her groom Bryan Watt and their flowergirl Willow riding her pony Brocky. The couple were married on August 19 at Gracehill House, Stranocum.

The equestrian theme continued as flowergirl Willow rode her pony Brocky.

Don’t they all look fabulous!