Well done, Loreto Year 9!

A special Assembly was held at Loreto College shortly before the Easter holidays to reward students in Year 9 for achievement and commitment in a variety of areas of school life.

The year group Assembly celebrated the successes and achievements of year 9 students during the Spring Term in terms of academic success, sporting achievement, and in music and drama both inside and outside of school.

The Form Teacher Award was presented to the student/s who had made a significant contribution to their form class.

Loreto College Vice Principal Miss Belinda Toner commented that the Assembly was a wonderful opportunity to recognise the contribution of the whole year group to the Loreto school community.