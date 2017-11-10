Well, hello Dolly! Portrush Music Society are looking for YOU!

After the success of their production of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ in May, Portrush Music Society are

primed and ready to tackle their next big show.

Hello Dolly! centres around a bold and enchanting New York-based matchmaker Dolly Levi, who

merrily arranges things ... like furniture, daffodils and lives.

This award winning, magnificent and hilarious musical has received great acclaim from its revisited production that is currently playing in Broadway, starring the legendary Bette Midler in the lead role.

Following this hype, Portrush Music Society are keen to bring this Broadway show back to local audiences in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

The production team are already busy, visualising how to set this musical masterpiece and fine tuning the score. The only thing missing is a vivacious cast.

Auditions for Hello Dolly! are taking place on Wednesday, November 29 at 8pm, in Portstewart Golf Club. The format of this audition will be a workshop using audition material which can be accessed via website www.portrushmusicsociety.com or via email helensecretarypms@gmail.com.

Anyone wishing to audition for a specific role or for the chorus should attend this audition date.

Portrush Music Society are keen to see many old faces back on stage, while welcoming new members. If anyone has any further questions, please feel free to contact through email or via their Facebook page.