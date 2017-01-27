Who is befriending your children

The PSNI are urging parents to be more aware of what their children are looking at online.

Following an increase in reports of children being contacted by online predators through a variety of social media apps the PSNi have issued some advice.

Parents, please be aware of what your children are looking at online and who is befriending them on social media.

There are so many apps and websites now it is hard to keep track, but please check your child’s phone regularly and be aware that many of these social media site’s require a child to be at least 13 to use them.

If your child is using social media site’s make sure to check the privacy settings. Encourage your child to tell you straight away about anyone speaking with them who they don’t know or aren’t sure of – not everyone is who they say they are.

Recently we have received reports about suspicious approach to children via Kik app on popular games machines. Look at the following link for some advice and guidance on helping your child to stay safe – www.nspcc.org.uk/…/keeping-children-sa…/share-aware/