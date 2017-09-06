Woman airlifted after fall on Carrick-a-rede

A woman fell on Carrick-a-rede Island between Ballycastle and Ballintoy today. Coastguards were tasked to the scene at 1pm.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “On assessment of the scene it was decided to extract the casualty by helicopter.

“Rescue 199 Coastguard search and Rescue Helicopter was tasked, from Prestwick, however, en route they were diverted to a missing diver north of Jura.

“HMCG requested assistance from the Irish Coastguard who tasked Rescue 116 from Dublin.

“This is the replacement helicopter from the doomed mission in the Atlantic earlier this year and is their first mission on the North Coast.

“The casualty was winched and flown to Causeway Hospital Coleraine before the Helicopter returned to Dublin Airport.

“The whole operation lasted for a total of two hours and thirty minutes.”