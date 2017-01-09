Woman in ‘serious condition’ after Ballymoney collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-vehicle collision this morning (Monday) close to the Kilraughts roundabout on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney.
PSNI Sergeant Julie Swann said: “The collision took place around 7.45am, involving a silver Hyundai i40, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Mini. Four people were taken to hospital, where one woman is described as being in a serious condition.
“Two men and a woman were treated for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
“Police would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact Police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 149 of 09/01/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
