Woman interviewed over Limavady road driving

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after an appeal in connection with a vehicle on the Limavady mountain road.
Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said: “We asked witnesses to contact us about footage on social media which showed a car driving on the Limavady Road on Tuesday 24 January. On Friday 3 February, a female attended a police station voluntarily and was interviewed by police. A file is currently being prepared for the PPS. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our appeal for information.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.