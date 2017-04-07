Woman tells judge she will take ‘not even a penny chew’ in future

A woman told a judge her stealing days are over and in future she will take “not even a penny chew”.

Jade Duggan (26), of Laurel Avenue, Coleraine, made the comment at Ballymena Magistrates Court where she was given a two year conditional discharge for stealing goods worth £10.88 from the Braid River filling station in Ballymena.

The items were stolen on September 21 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a woman was seen putting items into a large handbag and leaving without offering payment from the filling station at Ballymena’s North Road.

Duggan was identified through a phone number she used to book a taxi, coupled with CCTV.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police she was using drugs at the time of the offence.

Sentencing Duggan, District Judge Peter King said she had a number of various court disposals for previous offences.

In 2015 Duggan appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court and admitted stealing clothing worth £21 from a Red Cross charity shop in Coleraine.