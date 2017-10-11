York House and 47 years of caring

A special celebration took place recently at York House in Portrush, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI) residential care home in the seaside town, to celebrate and acknowledge its caring work, witness and legacy over the past 47 years.

In May of last year PCI’s Council for Social Witness, which has overall management responsibility for the Church’s residential care homes and its other services, announced that York House, along with Ard Cluan House in Londonderry, would relocate to a new refurbished home in Garvagh – recently renamed as Trinity House.

“Today’s special event is called ‘A Celebration of Caring’ and it is a wonderful opportunity to share memories and fellowship,” Linda Wray, PCI’s Residential and Support Services Manager explained.

“It has been organised by the staff and residents and it is also a time to celebrate the dedicated care that has taken place at York House since 1970.

“While it is a special time of celebration, as we acknowledge its work, witness and legacy of care, it is a time of sadness too, as a very special era comes to an end,” she said.

Over 100 family members, former residents and staff, Friends of York House, the Support Committee and local ministers from the Presbytery of Coleraine and Limavady were invited to the afternoon tea party.

Speaking at York House, Rev. Dr. Trevor McCormick, convener of PCI’s Council for Social Witness and minister of First Kilrea Presbyterian Church said, “While it is important to give thanks for the special care that our dedicated staff have given to hundreds of older people down the years here, along with the support group and Friends of York House, we would also ask for the prayers of the Church as we move to Trinity House shortly.

“It has been said many times before, but as Christians we are called to be a reflection of God’s love for people, so the care of all older citizens will always be an important ministry for our Church.

“For nearly half a century this love has been clearly demonstrated and reflected in York House and will continue in our new home in Trinity House Garvagh,” he concluded.