Young at Art and Translink add some sparkle to festive journeys

Translink and Young at Art are helping families across Northern Ireland prepare for Santa’s arrival with special festive workshops in bus and train stations ahead of the local Christmas lights switch-on.

The team from Young at Art, Northern Ireland’s leading arts provider for children and young people, along with a few of Santa’s elves, will help children create ‘Santa Stop Here’ signs and make special sparkly reindeer food in preparation for Christmas.

This free activity is part of Translink’s Christmas travel package providing good value travel tickets, fun events and festive surprises for customers.

For more information on Translink’s festive fares and services click www.translink.co.uk

Pictured are Santa’s elves Jingle Sugarplum and Snowball Sparkle helping young passenger Martha Pettigrew get to Translink’s in-station festive workshop in Coleraine Bus and Rail Station on Friday, November 24 at 3.30-6.30pm ahead of the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.