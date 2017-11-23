Your Business, Your School comes to Loreto

All Year 8 students at Loreto College Coleraine took part in a workshop organised by Young Enterprise Northern Ireland on November 17.

Entitled “Your School, Your Business”, the workshop seeks to facilitate the transition from junior to senior school for the students, as well as fostering in them a sense of business and enterprise awareness.

Young Enterprise Northern Ireland conducts seminars in the classroom that focus on skills the students will need to be successful in their new school – skills like communication and team work. These skills will also be invaluable to students who hope to enter an entrepreneurial career area later in life.

The half-day course involved familiarisation for the students with the roles played in the school as a workplace by the College’s various members of staff, as well as giving students the opportunity to see how their skills and ideas could be useful and constructive in a workplace.

Karen Murphy, Young Enterprise Training Manager, commented: “Our aim is to make school as positive an experience as possible for these young people. The skills they learn now can be applied in any new experience, and will therefore help them prepare for success in their working life when the time comes.”

Young Enterprise Northern Ireland is a cross-community not-for- profit organisation, dedicated to inspiring young people to develop attitudes and skills for personal success, life-long learning and employability through participation in practical business programmes.

Mrs Sinead McNicholl, Employability and Learning for Life andWork Co-ordinator, commented on the excellence of the seminar programme experienced by the Year 8 students, which had proved highly beneficial in developing their awareness of entrepreneurial skills and employability, and paid tribute to the Workshop Co-ordinator, Geri Martin of Young Enterprise Northern Ireland.