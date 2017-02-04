Coleraine Grammar School Medallion progress

Coleraine Grammar School Medallion progressed to the semi final of the Medallion Bowl after a convincing 31-0 win over Ballyclare High School.

CGS opened the scoring in the first minute after Harry Caskey put a clever kick behind the Ballyclare defence on half way for Reuben Hutchinson to race onto, collect then out pace the away side’s despairing tackles. Caskey added the extra points.

CGS’ second Score came 10mins later when Reuben Hutchinson again powered over after collecting the ball 20m out. Again Caskey converted. The Coleraine side were in complete control at this stage and on 19mins extended their lead. Matthew O’Connor sprinted onto a well timed pass from Captain Mark Lamont, the prop dived in for a spectacular try.

Ballyclare rallied towards the end of the half but resolute CGS repelled all visitor attacks!

In the second half Ballyclare continued to press but time after time the Coleraine lad’s defence held firm.

On 49mins against the run of play Cameron Leighton scored an excellent individual try when he broke the line and outpaced all Ballyclare defenders.

Cameron Leighton completed the scoring in the last minute when he benefited from the quick ball that the forwards had provided all day. The centre skipped through the Ballyclare ranks to Score under the posts. Tyler McNeill converted to give CGS an impressive 31-0 win.