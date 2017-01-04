Coleraine see off Limavady

Coleraine claimed the honours in the local rugby derby against Limavady on Saturday.

The home side kept control throughout the game and stacked up a 21-0 final score.

Coleraine's Josh Christie stays strong in the tackle. Photo by David McDonald.

The Kukri Championship win keeps Coleraine in second place in that league and in an unassailable top spot in the Conference League, Division 2.

“We are absolutely delighted with the result today. Limavady are a strong team, with great ball players, and we knew it was going to be a tough match,” coach Richard Boyd said. “They beat CIYMS away and we knew it was important to get the win first and foremost. We have built our whole season on defence and today was a day for looking after the ball, under wet conditions, and really putting pressure on them and the mistakes came.

“We were really delighted to get another win and hopefully we can take this into 2017. The next four games are really important, Ballynahinch in the Towns Cup next week, followed by Limavady again, CIYMS and Randalstown and they are important in terms of the league.

“We will want to take this momentum forward to the end of January but we will be taking it one game at a time.”

The first try went to Coleraine captain Michael Poskitt, a strong running attack, with eight minutes gone, punching through the Limavady defence and bringing a try in the corner. The conversion drifted wide. Poskitt missed with a penalty on 13 minutes before Clarke slotted a penalty over five minutes later. Seven minutes into the second half Clarke was again on target with a penalty, and he scored a further penalty ten minutes later.

As the rain and wind increased Clarke saw a further penalty effort drift just wide.

Just before the half-hour Coleraine again launched a driving attack, building patiently before Poskitt again claimed the honours with a try in the corner. Clarke converted. In the weekend’s other game, the Seconds crushed Larne Seconds 70-0 to top their league.

This weekend Coleraine Firsts travel to meet Ballynahinch 2s in the first round of the Towns Cup. The Seconds have a week off and the Thirds are at home to Carrick 4s.