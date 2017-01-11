Dalriada are too strong for Larne

Dalriada progressed to the third round of the Danske Bank Schools Cup with a convincing 48-3 win over Larne Grammar School.

A nervous start from both teams saw both packs of forwards trying to dominate each other with neither gaining much of an advantage.

Dalriada try scores (l-r) Ross Fallows (3), Thomas Hunter (4) and James Allen (1) in a 48-3 victory over Larne Grammar School during Saturday's Danske Bank Ulster School's Cup Round 2 match at Larne.

Dalriada gained their first points when left wing Ewan Rodgers polished off a counter-attack.

Paddy Elliott was successful with the conversion to give his team a 7-0 lead.

Larne hit back with a penalty which Jonny Farquhar scored.

Dalriada’s Thomas Hunter scored a try from 40 metres. The conversion was missed but Dalriada had a 12-3 lead.

Thomas scored another in similar fashion just before the break. Peter Elliott added the conversion to give Dalriada a 19-3 lead at the break.

Five minutes after the restart Thomas Hunter completed his hat-trick with a superb effor to score an unconverted try which increased the Dalriada lead to 24-3.

From the kick-off Dalriada produced rugby straight off the training pitch to once again cross the whitewash throughThomas Hunter. Peter Elliott added the two points to put his team 31-3 ahead.

Jacob Fleck then went over for an unconverted try to make it 36-3.

Ewan Rodgers then scored two tries, one of which was converted by Jacob Fleck, to secure the 48-3 victory for the rampant Dalriada School team.

Dalriada will now play Limavady Grammar in the next round.

They edged past Belfast High by 20-16 on Saturday morning.

A frantic start featured Jamie Young scoring before Jim McCartney added the extras for Limavady.

Belfast High captain Simon White slotted home a penalty but Limavady held control at the break by 10-3 thanks to McCartney.

Sam McBride’s second-half scoring featured an unconverted try for Belfast High.

However, McCartney guided over another penalty for 13-8.

White’s penalty reduced it down to 13-11 before a late Limavady surge led to a David Brown try converted by McCartney.

Belfast High’s late push produced a slick Carl Mullett unconverted try.

The draws are as follows for the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup third round and Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Trophy quarter-finals:

SCHOOLS’ CUP

Rainey Endowed v Regent House

Banbridge Academy/Dromore HS v Enniskillen Royal GS

Limavady GS v Dalriada

Grosvenor GS v Bangor GS

Lurgan College v Ballyclare HS

Portadown College v Belfast Royal Academy

Royal School, Dungannon v Royal School, Armagh

Friends’ School v Coleraine GS

SCHOOLS’ TROPHY

Wellington College, Belfast v Foyle and Londonderry College

Belfast HS v Larne GS

Antrim GS v Strabane Academy

Cambridge House GS v Banbridge Academy / Dromore HS

All ties on Saturday, January 21.