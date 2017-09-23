FOOTBALL: Draw made for Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Co Antrim Shield is:
Dundela v Carrick Rangers (at Taylor’s Avenue)
Linfield v Ards
Ballymena Utd v Glentoran
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Ties to be player on Tuesday, October 24
