Alan’s got talent as he shoots down celebs

One former Coleraine player was rubbing shoulders with some famous names last week during a friendly game in England.

Alan Ewart, who also played for Carrick Rangers and Portstewart, now lives in the north east of England, and signed for Whitley Bay during the summer.

Last Thursday Alan lined out with his teammates, but this wasn’t a Northern Alliance Premier Division.

No, there was a touch of glamour in the opposition as Alan explained to Times Sport.

“Our manager arranged a friendly with a Peter Beardsley Select team which took place at the Newcastle Academy last week,” he said.

“We had a good few familiar faces playing against us on the day.

“These included Newcastle legend Peter Beardsley, Declan Donnelly, Graeme Carrick (Michael Carrick’s brother), Peter Ramage (ex -Newcastle defender) and other members of Dec’s family.

“Dec is a great guy and it was fun playing against him.”

It proved to be a very good day indeed for Alan and his fellow Whitley Bay players as they secured the win over the celebrities.

I’m A Celebrity host Dec scored for his side but Whitley won the 60 minute game 4-2 with Alan and Chris Brennan among the Bay scorers.

“I scored the deciding goal with a top corner effort which left goalkeeper Beardsley rooted to the spot,” said the local lad triumphantly!

The midfielder has impressed during his short time with the famous club playing regularly for the reserves. But he hasn’t been playing in his normal midfield role.

Instead Ewart has been revelling in playing as a wing back where he has showed he still has a keen eye for a goal.

“I live in Newcastle, now and this season I joined Whitley Bay A who play in the Northern Alliance Premier Division,” he explained.

“Things have been going well and I notably scored four goals in a recent game.

“It was against the well known Wallsend Boys Club who produced players such as Alan Shearer and Michael Carrick through their academy.

“It was a really enjoyable day all round and great to get a run out against some famous names. It was extra special to run out as winners though especially as I managed to get on the score sheet!”

Alan is clearly loving life in Newcastle, where he now works and lives.

The 26-year-old is a Maths Teacher at Monkseaton High School in Whitley Bay.

But despite relocating to the north east of England Ewart still keeps a close eye on what is happening back home.

“I keep up to date with the Irish league and like to see how past team mates are doing. The Coleraine team personnel has greatly changed from when I was there but I like to keep track of how Oran and his players are doing,” he said.

“I’m obviously delighted that things are going so well for Howard Beverland at Crusaders as well.