Bannsiders not planning on staying ‘blue’ too long

Oran Kearney won’t be dwelling too long on Saturday’s defeat at Linfield, Coleraine’s first in the league this season.

The 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park cut the Bannsdiers lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership to two points.

But Kearney is hoping his side can extend the gap to five points again when they enetertain Ards at The Showgrounds tonight.

“We have dropped points and that’s all it is. The same three points will be available on Tuesday night,” said Kearney.

“From the inside looking out, we have never spoken about can we go from five games unbeaten to six, or make it seven games without losing? It’s never been like that.

“If Jamie McGonigle takes his chance before half-time, or if Stephen O’Donnell’s late header goes in, we could have possibly got a draw out of the game.

“We got the shackles off at half-time which shouldn’t have been there in the first place and went and had a go. We got the ball down and started running at them.

“However, on the same stretch, when you put in an opening 45 like that in the first-half it makes it very difficult for yourself.

“We were lethargic in the first-half and I think it was more mental than physical. There were a few mislaid passes and sliced clearances and it seeped throughout the team.”

Also tonight Crusaders go to Dungannon Swifts.