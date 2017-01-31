Cairns leaves the Toon after defeat

It was an eventful weekend for Ballymoney United.

Following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by neighbours Portstewart in the Intermediate League the club decided to part company with manager Peter Cairns.

But the Toon didn’t waste any time in appointing his successor as former player and coach Keith Thompson was installed.

“Following deep though and a lot of consideration Ballymoney United this evening have taken, by mutual consent, the decision to relieve Peter Cairns and his management staff of their duties,” said a club statement at the weekend.

“Peter and his staff have served their time well with the club and led them to Intermediate League title last season.

“The club would like to thank Peter and his staff all the best for the future and thank them for all they have done for the club.

“We have appointed former player and coach Keith Thompson as the new manager of the first team. We would like to wish Keith good luck with the challenge ahead!”

On the pitch Portstewart had the better of things in the first half and took the lead through Josh Rohdich.

They doubled their advantage early in the second half as Luke Bradley found the target.

Chances went begging at both ends before Gareth McLaughlin reduced the deficit with 20 minutes to go.

The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser, but it was the Ports who found the net again just before the end thanks to David McClements.

Meanwhile, Glebe Rangers picked up another win in the Ballymena Intermediate League.

After a goalless first half hosts Magherafelt Sky Blues broke the deadlock in the 55th minute thanks to Caolan Devlin.

The Sky Blues suffered a blow on 75 minutes when they were reduced to ten men and two minutes later Peter Kennoway equalised.

The home side lost another player before Lee Mitchell put the Glebe in front on 84 minutes.